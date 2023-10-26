Saturday, October 28, 2023
Fiji Media Council members appointed

Former Executive Director of Fiji Media Watch, Agatha Ferei-Furivai has been appointed the the chairperson of the revived Fiji Media Council.

The other members of the Council are Inoke Bainimarama, Naina Ragigia, Arshad Daud, Laisa Bale, Marc McElrath, and Shirleen Sahai.

Speaking at the launch of the Council in Suva today, Minister for Communications Manoa Kamikamica said that the diverse FMC composition allows for a wide range of perspectives and ensures that the Council can have meaningful discussions and make good decisions in its mission to uphold the highest journalistic standards, protect media independence and freedom, and address public concerns.

Kamikamica said the main goal of the Fiji Media Council is to promote self-regulation and uphold high standards in the media industry.

He said it acts as a platform where people in the media world can talk, work together, and resolve any issues that come up.

“The Council is also committed to taking public complaints about media content and ethics seriously, making sure there’s a fair and transparent process for handling concerns,” Kamikamica said.

One of the immediate tasks of the FMC is to create a set of guidelines for media practitioners called a ‘Code of Ethics and Practice’ that underline the importance of accuracy, fairness, and accountability in journalism.

The council also aims to enhance media literacy among the public, including the provision of necessary tools to critically engage with media content.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
