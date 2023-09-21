Thursday, September 21, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Fiji thumps Cooks, advances into semis

Fiji's Sisilia Kuladina celebrate with her team mates against Cook Islands during the last match of the 2023 OFC U-16 Women's Championship in Tahiti. Fiji won 4-0.Photo courtesy of Oceania Football Confederation.

Four first-half goals from Fiji saw them outclass Cook Islands 4-0 in their final Group B fixture and advance to the semifinals of the OFC Under 16 Women’s Championship 2023 at Papeete, Tahiti today.

Fiji broke the deadlock in the 15th minute through Sisilia Tuvou Kuladina when the Cook Islands defence failed to clear her narrowed effort into the top corner.

Cook Islands captain Jan Taia tried to offer an immediate response with a set-piece but her effort curled wide of goalkeeper Rosalain Sarahphina’s right-hand post.

Cook Islands goalkeeper Vahine Uini reacted smartly to deny Junior Kulas Captain Kasanita Tabua from close range.

But soon after, Tabua grabbed the second goal for Fiji from Elesi Tabunase’s cross which rebounded from a couple of yards out.

The Fijians continued to push and scored two goals in the space of four first-half minutes all but put the tie beyond the Cook Islands.

First, Tabunase got her head to a chipped cross from Torika Drosiniwai to beat Uini, before Kuladina bagged her second with another effort from distance that proved too strong for Uini to keep out.

Kuladina almost completed her hat-trick with a late free-kick from out on the left but her curled effort was tipped behind by Uini.

Fiji moves on to a semifinal date with Tahiti on Sunday.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Football

IDC to be played in Suva

Fiji Football Association has confirmed the 2023 Courts Inter Distr...
News

Ratu Cokanauto will be laid to rest...

Bau chief and former politician Ratu Cokanauto Tu’uakitau will be l...
Business

Fiji Airways secures back-to-back m...

Fiji Airways has been honoured as a Five Star Major Airline in the ...
News

Man admitted in CWM after failed st...

A 33-year-old man is currently admitted at the Colonial War Memoria...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

IDC to be played in Suva

Football
Fiji Footb...

Ratu Cokanauto will be laid to r...

News
Bau chief ...

Fiji Airways secures back-to-bac...

Business
Fiji Airwa...

Man admitted in CWM after failed...

News
A 33-year-...

NAP to address the impacts of cl...

News
A National...

Fiji’s financial strategies disc...

News
Fiji's Ass...

Popular News

Rewa wins battle of neighbors

Football
Defending ...

Man charged over Koronivia murde...

News
Nausori Po...

Leaders address key regional pri...

News
The Forum ...

Fiji reinforces commitment to su...

News
Prime Mini...

Second September sitting to be d...

News
The second...

Rabuka attends reception hosted ...

News
Prime Mini...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Fiji vs Cook Islands