Fiji to feature in inaugural Women’s Futsal Cup

Fiji Football Association chief executive Mohammed Yusuf has confirmed that Fiji will participate in the inaugural OFC Futsal Women’s Nations Cup next year.

This is after OFC revealed its competition calendar for 2024 stating that futsal is again a prominent event in the region.

The tournament will be played from 18 to 24 August in the Solomon Islands.

Yusuf said Futsal national head coach Jerry Sam will be in charge of the women’s team while the players will be selected from their weekly competitions that began this year.

Meanwhile, the OFC Futsal Men’s Champions League will be held in New Caledonia from 23 to 28 April.