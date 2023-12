Fiji will face Ireland in the HSBC SVNS Dubai 7s quarterfinals today.

The Ben Gollings coached side was beaten 24-0 by Great Britain in its last pool match this morning at the Sevens Stadium.

Ireland booked top spot in Pool B after beating Australia 19-12, Spain by 35-10 and Argentina 17-7.

South Africa will take on Australia at 6.58pm before Fiji face Ireland at 7.20pm.

USA 7s clashes with the All Black 7s at 7.42pm and Samoa plays Argentina in the final quarterfinal match at 8.04pm.