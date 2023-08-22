Fijian caregiver scoops top award

Tupou Dilagi Naikidi (Dee), a Fijian Aged-Care worker with HealthX from Capecare Busselton was nominated and announced as the recipient of the HealthX Carer of the Year Award for 2023 this month.

Permanent Secretary for Employment, Productivity and Industrial Relations, Maritino Nemani while congratulating Naikidi on the achievement said her dedication, compassion, and commitment to patient care, has made her a true role model in the aged care community.

“In celebrating Aged Care Employee Day early this month, the HealthX group highlighted that they were extremely excited to announce that the 2023 HealthX Carer of the Year was awarded to Dee.”

“Dee was nominated twice, by two separate members of staff in the Busselton Facility where she works. One nomination stated that Dee is very reliable and hardworking, acts as a good mentor for other staff members and does everything with a big smile.”

“The second nomination said that Dee is always so flexible and willing to put her hand up to help and is seen as a role model. As a devoted carer at Capecare Busselton, Dee has consistently demonstrated her exceptional skills and compassion, making her an indispensable member of the HealthX team.”

Nemani remarked that Naikidi not only possesses the skills and knowledge required of an aged care professional but also possesses remarkable interpersonal skills that have allowed her to build strong connections with her patients.

He said her efforts through this award will inspire other Fijian aged care workers to follow in her footsteps.

Nemani called on other Fijian workers in the aged-care industry to also perform their best and continue to raise the Fiji flag high through exceptional care services that will not only benefit patients but also showcase the excellence and genuine compassion that Fiji offers.