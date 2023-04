The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua remain in top eight despite going down 43-28 to the Brumbies in Round 8 on Friday night.

The Mick Byrne coached side has13 points from 7 games and are in 8th place, ahead of the Waratahs based on more wins.

The Chiefs return to the top with 7 wins in 7 games and 31 points.

Brumbies (31 points), Hurricanes (27 points), Crusaders (23 points) and Blues (21 points) are next.

The Drua face leaders Chiefs in Hamilton in their next match on Friday.