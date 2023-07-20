Fijian quartet named in NRL women’s opener

Four Fijians will feature for their respective club’s in the opening Round of the National Rugby League Women which kicks off in Australia on Saturday.

Fiji Bulikula first five eight Sereana Naitokatoka will feature for the Cronulla Sharks against the Canberra Raiders at 3.50pm at PointsBet Stadium on Saturday.

Naitokatoka will start from the interchange in the number 14 jumper.

In-form Australian-born Fijian Losana Lutu has been named on the Wests Tigers bench earning a spot in the team following her impressive performance at the NSW Blues Under 19 in the State of Origin earlier this month.

The young playmaker is also one of the Fiji Bulikula’s prospects.

The Tigers will face the Parramatta Eels at 2pm at CommBank Stadium on Sunday.

Former Fijiana 7s and Fijiana Drua sensational winger Vitalina Naikore will make her Rugby League debut from the North Queensland Cowboys bench.

Naikore is joined on the reserve with Papua New Guinea-born Fijian Sera Koroi, who featured for the PNG orchids at the women’s rugby league play offs last year.

The Sharks vs Raiders match will kick start at 3.50pm at PointsBet Stadium on Sunday.