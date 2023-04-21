Fijian referee to officiate in World Cup

Local referee Veer Singh will be among 25 top referees officiating at the FIFA U20 World Cup in Argentina.

The FIFA Referees Committee has selected 25 referees and 38 assistant referees for the forthcoming FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023.

In addition, 18 video match officials have been appointed for this tournament.

The selected match officials will participate a few days before the tournament kicks off in a final preparation seminar, reviewing and analysing video clips of real-match situations, and taking part in practical training sessions with players, which will be filmed to enable participants to receive instant feedback from the instructors.

After the successful FIFA World Cup in Qatar last November and December, this competition in Argentina will give talented FIFA match officials the opportunity to show their quality while taking another step forward in their career.

The FIFA U-20 World Cup Argentina 2023 will take place between 20 May and 11 June 2023.

The draw to determine who plays whom in the group stage will take place on 21 April 2023 in Zurich.

New Zealand and Fiji will represent the Oceania region in the World Cup.