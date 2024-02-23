Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fijian soldier denies bigamy charge

A Fijian soldier serving in the British Army is accused of bigamy after he married his second wife in Kenya, when he had not yet divorced his first wife.

Last week, Sgt Noa Dravikula, 42, at a hearing in Bulford Military Court, Wiltshire insisted he did not understand what was happening because the ceremony was conducted in Swahili.

According to the Daily Mail, Dravikula had separated from his first wife but was not officially divorced when he tied the knot with a second woman in a Sharia wedding ceremony.

Prosecutors have alleged that the couple enjoyed an Islamic marriage ceremony, called a nikah in 2021 – which meant he was committing bigamy.

The report said Dravikula insisted he did not understand what was happening ‘because the marriage service was in the African language, which he does not speak.

The marriage came to the Army’s attention when the officer expressed his intentions to bring his newly-wed back to the United Kingdom with him.

Sgt Dravikula has denied the charge of bigamy.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Football

Begg heads to Auckland for trials

Bula Boys attacker Nabil Begg flew out of the country last night to...
Rugby

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver 7s...

Fijiana suffered a 21-17 loss to the USA in its opening match of th...
Rugby

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby Pac...

Replacement fly-half Josh Ioane kicked two late penalties as the Ch...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver...

Rugby
Fijiana su...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Asofa-Solomona humbled after vil...

Rugby
Damaging M...

Rt Cakobau Park matches postpone...

Rugby
The openin...

Popular News

Lautoka rotates squad for Nasinu...

Football
Champions ...

Vuidreketi is Fiji’s Ambas...

News
His Excell...

Move to high ground now: NDMO

News
The Nation...

Ba outclasses Suva in DFPL opene...

Football
Ba started...

Fiji to develop Counter-terroris...

News
The Fiji G...

Govt’s stance damages our ...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

49 complaints against driving schools