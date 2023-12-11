Monday, December 11, 2023
Fijiana claims fifth spot in Cape Town

A late try from Reapi Uluinasau saw the Fijiana 7s team steal fifth place beating Canada 7s 19-17 at the HSBC SVNS Cape Town tournament today.

Canada scored first through Krissy Scurfield with the conversion added by Chloe Daniels just two minutes in.

Uluinasau displayed her trademark speed to find a break and got through to score and also added the conversion.

Raijieli Daveua was yellow-carded for a technicality soon after, but Canada was also reduced to six players with a red card flashed against Olivia Apps for a dangerous tackle.

Canada scored out-wide through Caroline Crossley to regain the lead before half-time.

Adi Vani Buleki leveled the points at the restart with Uluinasau converting a minute into the second spell.

Canada, despite a player down, were resilient and their hardwork paid off as Scurfield crossed for her second on 10 minutes with the conversion attempt from Asia-Hogan Rochester just shaving the uprights.

Fiji looked outdone, when turning over the ball to the Canadians with 20 seconds left on the clock.

The Fijians stole the win at the death after dominating the scrum and a quick pick-up from Uluinasau had the speedy finisher over in the corner with the clock now in the red and the game over.

Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
