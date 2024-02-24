Saturday, February 24, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Fijiana suffer loss in Vancouver 7s opener

Fijiana suffered a 21-17 loss to the USA in its opening match of the Vancouver 7s at the B.C. Place this morning.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side made a good start and an early try by Reapi Uluinasau saw them take a 5-0 lead.

USA replied with a try to Steph Rovetti two minutes later but the restart from the Americans fell into the hands of Raijieli Daveua who sprinted away to put the Fijians back into the lead.

A yellow card to Ilisapeci Delaiwau proved costly as USA took advantage of an extra player and sent Sammy Sullivan in the clear to score and put them up 14-12 at the break.

Delaiwau made amends straight after re-entering the pitch and put Fiji ahead again but a series of mistakes saw USA score another converted try through Ariana Ramsey and snatch the win.

On a positive note, debutant winger Heleina Young was on spot with her tackles and showed good ball handling skills and delivered a couple of fine offloads.

Fijiana faces Australia in its next match at 12.46pm.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Effective debt management is vital:...

Fiji needs to redouble its effort to ensure its debt burden is on a...
News

Committee to develop counter terror...

A Working Group has been tasked to develop a comprehensive strategy...
Rugby

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclasses...

Lanky Ponipate Loganimasi scored three tries as Fiji outclassed Spa...
News

49 complaints against driving schoo...

The Consumer Council of Fiji has registered 49 complaints against t...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Effective debt management is vit...

News
Fiji needs...

Committee to develop counter ter...

News
A Working ...

Loganimasi stars as Fiji outclas...

Rugby
Lanky Poni...

49 complaints against driving sc...

News
The Consum...

Begg heads to Auckland for trial...

Football
Bula Boys ...

Crusaders beaten in Super Rugby ...

Rugby
Replacemen...

Popular News

Collective effort needed for a s...

News
Leader of ...

Bad weather to continue till Thu...

News
The Fiji M...

10 rookies in Fijian Drua Women ...

Rugby
The Rooste...

O’Connor and Whippy grante...

News
Carpenters...

Committee to make a decision on ...

News
People’s A...

Kamikamica refutes Kava exports ...

News
Deputy Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Effective debt management is vital: Report