Fijiana to face Ireland in quarters

Fijiana will meet Ireland in the first Cup quarterfinal of the Perth 7s in Australia tonight.

The Saiasi Fuli coached side finished second in its pool behind France but will start as favorites against the Irish as their previous performances were impressive.

The Fijiana vs Ireland match kicks off at 7.26pm.

In other Cup quarters, Great Britain will play Canada at 7.48pm, arch rivals Australia and New Zealand will battle in the third quarterfinal at 8.15pm while France will come up against the USA in the last quarterfinal at 8.40pm.