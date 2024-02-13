Fijiana XVs to face Wallaroos in July

The Vodafone Fijiana XVs will play a test match against the Wallaroos in Sydney on 6 July.

This exciting clash is one of the confirmed fixtures on the Mosese Rauluni coached side’s busy 2024 calendar following its participation in the Australian Super W competition.

Fiji Rugby’s Women’s High Performance Manager, Alana Thomas said they are looking forward to the big fixture with a lot of optimism and enthusiasm.

“We have seen the gap closing each year and we are looking to convert the success we have had with the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua women into the Vodafone Fijiana.”

“2024 is a new beginning for the Vodafone Fijiana team with a new coaching and management group who are excited to take the team forward as we aim for the RWC 2025.”

She said there’s a growing talent pool within the Fijiana squad.

“Players in Fiji and overseas will be putting their hands up to play in 2024 and we are excited to see the competition for positions and depths grow.”

The match will be played at Allianz Stadium and the kick off time will be announced later.