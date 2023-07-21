Fijians are not employed with Linx, Singh clarifies

Minister for Employment, Agni Deo Singh has clarified that no Fijian worker is currently employed with Linx Employment under the PALM scheme.

The clarification comes after some reports surfaced claiming the mistreatment of Pacific Islanders employed with the company.

In a statement, Singh said Linx Employment is not included in Fiji’s list of approved employers to recruit Fijians to work in Australia.

Singh said Fiji is only involved with the labour-hire company when a recruitment plan was forwarded to the Ministry earlier this year.

“The plan notified the recruitment of 12 workers who were in Australia at that time; however, these workers were redeployed to another employer after facing issues.”

The Minister reaffirmed that the rights and welfare of Fijian workers deployed under the Vuvale partnership with the Australian Government will be protected.

Singh said the Australian government has provided funding to appoint a Country Liaison Officer to be based in Australia.

In addition, the Fiji Government has given funding in the 2023-24 National Budget for an additional Liaison Officer and a toll-free line.

Singh has called on the Australian counterparts to ensure that unfair treatment of Pacific Islanders is addressed, and thorough screening of approved employers who wish to participate under the Scheme are conducted.