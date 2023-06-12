Fiji’s ADRC membership approved

Cabinet has approved Fiji’s membership of the Asian Disaster Reduction Centre (ADRC).

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in a statement said the decision was made at the tenth cabinet meeting of the Coalition Government.

The ADRC was established in Kobe, Hyogo prefecture in Japan, in 1998 with the mission of enhancing the disaster resilience of its member countries, building safe communities, and creating a society where sustainable development is attainable.

ADRC works to build disaster-resilient communities and to establish networks among countries through personnel exchanges and a variety of other programs.

Fiji will join 31 other countries who are members of the ADRC.