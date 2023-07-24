Monday, July 24, 2023
Fiji’s economic indicators are strong: Kamikamica

Fiji’s economic indicators are strong, lending rates remain at historic low levels, and private sector credit has been showing this year, says Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica.

Speaking to the media, Kamikamica indicated his optimism on the current trajectory of the economy which is projected to grow by eight per cent this year.

He said growth is expected to be 6.4 per cent in the next two years, and the economic indicators are pointing in the tight direction.

“There are headwinds building globally, but as we know that the best opportunities arise from challenges.”

“The Investments in the pipeline are valued at $4 billion and growing.”

Kamikamica said 179 active projects are from the private sector alone.

“The Ministry of Trade and Communications is a new portfolio in the 2023-2024 budget,” Kamikamica added.

The Minister also stated that his Ministry is collaborating with all other Government Ministries and Agencies, Investment Fiji, Trade Commissioners, High Commissioners, Bilateral and Multilateral Partners to continue to expand and diversify the economic base.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
