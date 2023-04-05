Wednesday, April 5, 2023
Fiji’s tuna industry contributes $200m to GDP: Ravu

Fiji’s domestic Tuna Industry contributes an average of $200 million towards Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product.

The industry employs over 16,000 Fijians, including 1,677 as crews on fishing vessels and over 2000 in processing plants.

This has been highlighted by the Minister for Fisheries, Kalaveti Ravu at the Fiji Tuna Symposium at the Grand Pacific Hotel, yesterday.

Ravu said the symposium will provide a platform to discuss dire impediments to the growth and development of our very own domestic tuna fishing industry, it will leverage social, environmental, and economic themes, guide and innovate protection and sustainable production approaches, explore and secure sustainable partnerships and co-design a roadmap to main streaming cross-sectorial issues to enable sustainable growth and development of Fiji’s national economy.

“This event provides us with a moment to reflect, celebrate and plan for the future of home-grown industry, and to recognize the determination and aspiration of the people of Fiji to sustainably use our marine resources and contribute to growing our small island economy in the face of the many challenges facing us today,” Ravu said.

The Minister has indicated Government’s commitment to working with national partners to safeguard our domestic industries and commits to finding innovative pathways to ease the cost of doing business in Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
