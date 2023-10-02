Finishing will be key says, Baravilala

Fijian skipper Filipe Baravilala says finishing will be key for them in their second Group A match against host nation New Zealand at the OFC Futsal Nations Cup in Auckland today.

Baravilala, who scored a hat-trick of goals in Fiji’s 9-0 win against Tonga in the opening match yesterday also scooped the players of the match.

The Suva Utility admitted the side lacked finishing which resulted in them missing out on some scoring opportunities.

“I’m satisfied but not that much. We had more opportunities and chances to score,” he told OFC Media.

“We know playing New Zealand will be tough.”

“We will have to make every chance count. If not then we’ll be paddling back.”

“If we don’t score and give away a chance to New Zealand, then they’ll take advantage and score.”

Fiji will face New Zealand at 6pm at the Bruce Pullman Arena in Auckland today.