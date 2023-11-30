Thursday, November 30, 2023
First tournament is always exciting: Davids

South Africa men’s captain Selvyn Davids says the first tournament of the new season is always exciting.

Davids who had been out for a while says returning to the field with the defending champions is going to be great and he is really looking forward to it.

“With only 12 teams on the circuit now it is going to be even tougher and every game is going to be crucial,” he told World Rugby.

“Dubai is always a big tournament. We had some tough times last year but we’ve talked about it, put it in the past and we’re here for business and we want to play our best rugby.”

Talking about the inspiration taken from the Springboks recent Rugby World Cup victory Davids added: “For them to get the nation back together and put South African rugby on the map again is great and we just need to step up and try and keep up with them.”

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
