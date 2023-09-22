Friday, September 22, 2023
Flying Fijians help out in Lormont

The Flying Fijians took a day-off from the Rugby World Cup and joined the community this week engaging with upcoming and aspiring rugby players.

Fiji was part of a public training session for Under 8, Under 10 and Under 12 teams at a newly installed synthetic pitch in Lormont.

“Lormont is a town that welcomes people from all over the planet, and for us it’s important to welcome the Fijians who are so far away geographically, but so close in terms of what they represent and their outlook on life,” said Lormont mayor Jean Touzeau.

“The Fijians really carry the image of rugby that we love, which is to say rugby that makes you dream.”

Simione Kuruvoli, Iosefo Masi and Zuriel Togiatama were among the few players that took part at the event.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
