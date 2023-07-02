Flying Fijians welcomed in Somosomo service

Hundreds of people from around Taveuni flocked to William Cross Methodist Church in Somosomo Village to catch a glimpse of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians during their welcome service today.

Led by the head of the Methodist Division in Cakaudrove and Taveuni Circuit Reverend Jovilisi Lumutivou, the national team was welcomed in a moving service.

“We are honoured that the team has graced Taveuni as your location for your first training camp, and we are ready to aid and support your preparation in any way possible,” Lumutivou said.

Lumutivou also challenged the players to give their all as the hopes of the nation were on them.

The Flying Fijians’ first team session will be held tomorrow at Welagi ground.