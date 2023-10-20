Flying Fijians welcomed in style

People from all walks of life packed the Nadi International Airport last night to get a glimpse of the Fiji Water Flying Fijians as they landed from France after exiting from the Rugby World Cup earlier this week.

Friends, families and well-wishers of the team cheered them on as they walked out of the international arrivals lounge.

Families and sponsor representatives garlanded the players and handed them bouquets and some ceased the moment to take photos and selfies with their heroes before headed to the Tanoa International Hotel for an official welcome ceremony.

Acting Prime Minister, Ro Filipe Tuisawau who received the team at the airport and also officiated at the welcoming ceremony extended a warm and enthusiastic welcome to the players and the team management.

He praised the Flying Fijians for their outstanding performance on the rugby field, emphasizing their resilience, teamwork, and dedication to representing Fiji on the world stage and also expressed the nation’s gratitude for the team’s hard work and commitment, stating that it has brought joy and pride to every Fijian heart.

Captain Waisea Nayacalevu said the players were touched by the warm welcome they received.

“We were shocked to see so many people at the airport to welcome us. It was indeed very special and felt so warm to see the big crowd. On behalf of the team, I want to thank all the supporters for their love, prayers and well wishes to the boys.”

“We may have fallen short this time around but definitely we gave our best for Fiji and thank everyone for being there for us,” he said.

Fiji bowed out of the quarterfinals after losing 30-24 to England.