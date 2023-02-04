Saturday, February 4, 2023
Pillay to bolster Rewa’s campaign

Former Lautoka and Fiji U20 attacking midfielder James Pillay has joined Rewa and will add more depth to the squad in the two-legged Champion vs Champion series against Suva.

Head Coach Marika Rodu confirmed Pillay’s inclusion in the team to FijiLive and said he made the switch due to work commitments.

Meanwhile, Rewa will also have the services of Solomon Islanders Atkin Kaua and Alvin Hou this season.

Rodu also confirmed that London-based Fiji Under 20 midfielder Peter Ravai will join them in the Digicel Premier League.

Rewa will host Suva in the first leg at 3pm at Ratu Cakobau Park in Nausori tomorrow.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
