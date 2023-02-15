Fiji FA confirms Beach soccer camp

A 19-member squad has been selected for the first-ever Digicel National Beach soccer camp from the 22 to 27 of this month.

Fiji Football Association selected the players from last year’s Digicel Beach Soccer tournament at Laucala Bay in Suva.

Fiji FA confirms that FIFA Instructor Angelo Schrinzi will assist the team in training at the Beach Soccer.

Meanwhile, OFC Beach Soccer will be played in Tahiti from 20-24 of May this year.

Fiji Beach Soccer: Benaminio Mateinaqara (Lautoka), Simione Tamanisau (Labasa), Samuela Navosa (Tailevu), Samuele Kautoga (Nadi), Jese Illimatama (Nadi), Zibraaz Sahib (Lautoka), Raul Naresh (Ba), Malakai Rakula (Suva), Aaron Edward (Lautoka), William Valentine (Nadi), Dave Radrigai (Suva), Meli Codro (Suva), Edwin Shyamalan (Labasa), Lekima Gonerau (Labasa), Iosefo Verevou (Rewa), Taniele Waqa (Lautoka, Labasa), Samuel Dudru (Suva), Eto Dogalau (Ba), Laisania Raura (Suva)