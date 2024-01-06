Forensic investigation to reveal more: Tuisawau

Minister for Public Works Ro Filipe Tuisawau says forensic investigation into the financial affairs of Fiji Roads Authority should reveal more dodgy dealings.

After eight months of investigation by the Office of the Auditor-General, a report was handed to the Minister last week.

Tuisawau said he could not reveal anything else on the matter, despite the temptation to say something politically.

“We need to do this professionally… It is best that I remain quiet and in the framework of the audit.”

“When the investigation is carried out, it will go through the decision-making processes and of course anything is possible,” Tuisawau said.

Tuisawau is likely to present the report of the Office of the Auditor-General to the Fiji Roads Authority Board on Monday.

He said the audit scope and proposal was endorsed by the board before the audit began.

It is also likely that after the board’s approval, Police or the Fiji Independent Commission Against Corruption will handed the report to investigate the matter.

The report states that a total variation and escalation of $405 million were largely facilitated and approved by the former board via flying minutes.

This cash flow crisis had a significant impact on the delivery of required services by FRA, with mounting public complaints and outcry due to the continuing deterioration of road networks.

The new board had no choice but to take immediate steps to address this situation and with collaboration and approval by the line minister and the Ministry of Finance, secured a $50 million overdraft facility to pay off arrears to its contractors amounting to $40 million.