Former information officer gets 9 years for rape

A 35-year-old, former Information Officer, at the Ministry of Information, has been sentenced to nine years imprisonment by the Lautoka High Court.

The incident is believed to have happened in Nadi, in 2019.

The court heard that the accused knew the victim from her school days, as she used to visit his office to get her documents photocopied in the Nadi-based office.

High Court Judge, Justice Aruna Aluthge said that the accused indicated to the victim’s mother that there was a vacancy at his office for the position of journalist and encouraged the victim to apply.

The court heard that on the day of the incident, the victim came to his office, and while photocopying her documents, he passed comments of sexual nature and raped her.

Following the incident, she lodged a police complaint.

Justice Aluthge said that the offence was committed in a government office during official working hours.

The High Court Judge also stated that the nature of the offence has the potential to tarnish the reputation of the public service and confidence in the government and its institutions.

The man has 28 days to appeal the matter.