Four land in hospital after road accident

Another serious accident was recorded last night, resulting in the hospitalisation of four people, including the suspect alleged to have caused the accident.

In a statement, Director Traffic, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Mitieli Divuana said the accident occurred along the Kings Road near Vesida.

It is alleged that the driver of the private vehicle, whilst trying to overtake from the inside lane, bumped a taxi travelling from the opposite direction.

SSP Divuana said the impact of the collision caused parts of the vehicle to fly and hit a third vehicle, causing damage to its bumper.

As investigations continue, the Director Traffic said initial information gathered was that the accident was due to the blatant disregard of traffic laws and respect for other road users, as it could have resulted in the tragic loss of life.

SSP Divuana said the biggest hurdle faced by law enforcement continues to be the attitude of drivers.

He said Police will continue to issue advisories, conduct traffic operations, and is pleading with drivers to understand that their decision not to adhere or comply with road laws not only threatens their safety but that of other innocent road users.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
