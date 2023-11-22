FPSA condemns plans for MPs payrise

The Fiji Public Service Association has condemned government’s decision to vote for a payrise saying that it ignores the struggles of Fijians.

Responding to media statements on Government’s intention to restore the 20 per cent salary cut of all Members of Parliament, FPSA General-Secretary Judith Kotobalavu said it is disheartening to see elected officials prioritize their own financial gain over the well-being of the public.

Kotobalavu said this self-serving act not only demonstrates a lack of empathy and understanding towards the challenges faced by ordinary citizens, but also erodes the trust between the government and its people.

“At a time when many families are struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table, it is appalling that Members of Parliament would choose to allocate additional funds to them.”

“This decision is a clear display of disconnect from the realities of everyday life in Fiji,” she added.

The Association has urged the Government to reconsider the decision and redirect their focus towards addressing the pressing needs of the nation – improving healthcare, education and supporting those affected by the ongoing economic hardships, not to mention the additional six per cent VAT imposed on the working people of this country.

Judith said the budget announced the review of the civil service salary structure in the next six to nine months – In the issuing five months nothing has happened as usual.

She said the Government should note that the review of the civil service salary structure is overdue, since the last pay raise in the civil service was done in 2017 and very modest increases were received by our members.

“It is crucial that our elected representatives reflect the will and the best interest of the Fijian people,” Kotobalavu added.