Fuel and LPG prices to go up from Sunday

Price of fuel and Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) products will increase from Sunday 1 October 2023.

The price of motor spirit will go up by 18 cents to retail at $3.05 per litre.

The retail price of premix will also increase by 18 cents, and the new price from Sunday will be $2.93 per litre.

The price of kerosene goes up by 29 cents and will retail at $2.22 per litre while diesel will retail at $2.83 per litre which is an increase of 32 cents.

A 4.5 kg cylinder will retail at $14.74 while a 12 kg cylinder will see an increase of $3.95 to retail at $39.30.

Bulk gas will go up to $3.03 per kg and auto gas will retail at $2.12 per litre.