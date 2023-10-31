Tuesday, October 31, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Futsal teams to feature without national reps

Bula Boys head coach Rob Sherman has made it clear that national reps will not be given release to feature for their respective teams in the 2023 Extra Supermarket Futsal Inter District Championship (IDC) in Suva this week.

A 20-member squad with the likes of national Futsal captain Filipe Baravilala, Ba pivot Etonia Dogalau, Tailevu Naitasiri pair of Merrill Nand and Mohammed Ramzan Khan and Suva target Dave Radrigai are currently in camp at the Fiji Football Association Academy in Namosau in Ba for the upcoming Pacific Games in the Solomon Islands.

Sherman said Futsal is different from 11-a-side football and by now districts must have their own five-a-side set-up players.

“It’s understandable that a few national reps are playing for their respective futsal teams and national Futsal team but this camp is very important for the Pacific Games thus, every player is focused on that.”

“We want to utilise these three weeks to fully prepare our boys for the tournament as we hope to win Gold this year even if we have to deny players from playing futsal while we understand that teams have their own futsal set-up.”

“They are undergoing various training and should we require testing them out before the team departs, we might play some friendly matches against Ba or Lautoka but that depends on players’ physicality level.”

Bula Boys squad: Filipe Baravilala, Nabil Begg, Sitiveni Cavuilagi, Etonia Dogalau, Thomas Dunn, Lekima Gonerau, Setareki Hughes, Ilimotama Jese, Epeli Leiroti, Gabiriele Matanisiga, Akuila Mateisuva, Brendan McMullen, Sairusi Nalaubu, Merrill Nand, Jason Rokovucake, Kishan Sami, Tevita Waranaivalu, Roy Krishna, Mohammed Ramzan Khan, Dave Radrigai, Patrick Joseph, Sterling Vasconcellos, Mohammed Alzaar Alam.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school gir...

Jason Momoa traveled to Iowa recently and got a blast from the past...
Entertainment

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spotify...

Taylor Swift has that thing that you like on Spotify. The stream...
Football

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys camp...

Odisha FC based Fijian striker Roy Krishna and versatile Wellington...
Rugby

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in RW...

The 2023 Rugby World Cup ended in a spectacular fashion in France o...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Momoa reunites with high school ...

Entertainment
Jason Momo...

Taylor Swift breaks her own Spot...

Entertainment
Taylor Swi...

Overseas duo to join Bula Boys c...

Football
Odisha FC ...

Raiwalui’s gesture recognised in...

Rugby
The 2023 R...

Nayacalevu in Team of the Tourna...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Application to march denied by P...

News
Minister f...

Popular News

Another record growth in sight: ...

News
The Minist...

Court grants interim stay for Ki...

News
The Lautok...

Bula Boys Pac Games opponents co...

Football
The Rob Sh...

Lucrative payout to Suva players...

Rugby
The FMF Su...

Development plan to transform in...

News
The Minist...

Rugby World Cup 2023 final is cl...

Rugby
The final ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Entertainment

Momoa reunites with high school girlfriend