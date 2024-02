Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) Leader Viliame Gavoka is not part of the Party’s Management Board Meeting which is currently underway in Suva.

General-Secretary Viliame Takayawa confirmed to FijiLive that Gavoka is unwell and is currently undergoing checks at the Oceania Hospital in Suva.

He did not confirm whether it was a health scare or just a routine medical examination.

FijiLive has reached out to the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office for more information.