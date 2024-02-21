Thursday, February 22, 2024
GCC will endorse all iTaukei related Govt decisions

Decisions made by the Government concerning indigenous Fijians will now be taken to the Great Council of Chiefs (GCC) for its endorsement, before it is taken back to Cabinet for approval and enactment.

Minister Responsible for i-Taukei Affairs, Ifereimi Vasu said this will be the plan forward from now on-wards.

Vasu said the GCC will meet at the Lagoon Resort in Pacific Harbour next Wednesday and Thursday after Cabinet endorsed the i-Taukei Affairs (GCC) Regulations of 2024 last week.

The Regulations are intended to ensure that the GCC successfully accomplishes its objectives following its re-establishment by Parliament via the enactment of the i-Taukei Affairs Amendment Act 2023, last November.

He said each province will nominate three members to the Council, with an additional three members from Rotuma nominated by the Rotuma Island Council – The Regulation encourages the Bose Vanua to nominate women to be members of the GCC.

The Minister also highlighted that all expenses derived from the GCC meeting next week or at any other meetings past and in the future will be covered by the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board, as they are legislated for that purpose.

Vasu said he is not aware of the expenditure currently, as the Ministry of i-Taukei Affairs Board and the i-Taukei Trust Fund Board is yet to meet to finalise its finances.

He also highlighted that the Chairperson of the Great Council of Chiefs will be elected when the meeting convenes.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com

