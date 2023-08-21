German policy places stronger focus on Blue Pacific

Germany’s 2022 Indo-Pacific policy places a stronger focus on the Blue Pacific and the opening of a Mission in Suva affirms the country’s commitment and takes its relationship with Fiji to another level of collaboration, cooperation and dialogue

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna highlighted this while delivering his statement at the reception of the opening of the Embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Suva on Sunday.

“As we dialogue and work more closely together, we will find many new areas in which we can cooperate, opportunities to explore bilaterally and on global issues such as climate change and protecting our marine and coastal biodiversity.”

Germany’s Special Envoy for Pacific Island States, Ambassador Beate Grzeski said Germany is adamant about improving relations with Fiji and the other Pacific Island countries.

She reaffirmed Germany’s support in climate crisis and also commended the Fiji Government’s great efforts at the global arena to advance issues of importance to Fiji and the region.

Germany’s collaboration through the European Union (EU) expands in various sectors including infrastructure, education, healthcare, gender, climate change, trade, agriculture and sustainable development and these have contributed towards Fiji’s national development over the years and enhanced through the existing programmes facilitated by the GIZ German Development Arm.