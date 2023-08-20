Sunday, August 20, 2023
Germany to assist Fiji with climate financing

Germany is committed to helping communities in Fiji who are affected by the impacts of climate change, through new financing mechanisms.

While reaffirming her support during a meeting with Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka in Suva yesterday, Germany’s Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said Germany stands with Fiji in its efforts to create an inclusive and sustainable future.

She said at the COP in Sharm el-Sheikh, they agreed to set up new financing mechanisms for loss and damage.

“That has been very important to me, personally.”

“We are now working hard to use existing mechanisms better and to set up new structures,” Minister Baerbock said.

“That’s the key commitment of our colleagues here at our new embassy in Suva.”

“It is our commitment to the Government of Fiji. I assure you that you can count on our support again at the COP in Dubai to push for more ambition.”

“Climate action also means urgent action on the ground.”

Prime Minister Rabuka acknowledged Germany’s support to Fiji over the years, and welcomed further prospects in socio-economic development.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
