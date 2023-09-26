Give Jones a break, Hooper tells critics

Former Wallabies Captain Michael Hooper has called on critics to give Coach Eddie Jones a break and is calling for a sweeping review of Australian rugby rather than a knee-jerk reaction in making Jones the scapegoat.

Jones has presided over 15 defeats from his past 17 Tests as Wallabies coach, with the most recent being disappointing losses to Fiji and Wales at the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“A lot is going to come on Eddie and maybe there’s a bit of fairness to that, but I’ve been in the environment, I’ve been in the camp and no-one is up in more hours in the day than Eddie,” Hooper told Stan Sport.

“That guy’s going to bed at 11 at night thinking about how to make the Wallabies team better and he’s waking up at three in the morning answering messages on how to make the Wallabies team better.”

“So there’s no lack of desire for that guy to make this team the best it can possibly be.

“Now, it hasn’t worked out that way. So, yes, there’s going to be people that come under fire – players first, coaches, coaches’ staff, the greater wider rugby community in Australia.

“So let’s just pull the brakes a bit off Eddie.”

“I hate seeing people booed, regardless of who they are – opposition, whatever – because the people are putting themselves out there.”

“That’s what we’re talking about here. Players, coaches actually putting their nuts on the line to go out there and try and be the best person they could be.”

“So Eddie’s done that, the players have done that. So let’s not have a crack at the bloke.”

“We’ve got to look at things as a helicopter view and I hope that’s the approach taken.”

Meanwhile dual international and two-time World Cup winner, Sonny Bill Williams has accused Jones of playing “mind games” with his young squad and was fiercely opposed to the non-selections of Hooper and fellow veteran Quade Cooper.

Wallabies fans from all across the globe have thrown their frustration on social media claiming Jones has wasted eight years or two World Cup cycles with his unsuccessful ploy of using the global showpiece as a development tour with his selection surprises.