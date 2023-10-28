Saturday, October 28, 2023
Govt calls for tender to build housing units

DPM and Minister for Finance, Prof Biman Prasad speaks during a press conference in Suva as Acting Minister for Housing, Filimoni Vosarogo looks on.

The Government through the Ministry of Finance is inviting interested companies and/ or bidders to participate in the tender process to build more than 3000 affordable housing units.

The Ministry of Finance, together with the Ministry of Housing and Housing Authority has identified land aggregating around 300 acres in the areas of Nepani, Tavakubu, Wainibuku, Raiwaqa, and Davuilevu for the Project which is expected to supply more than 3,000 units, which will be climate resilient, green and Category five cyclone compliant structures.

Speaking to the media, Prof Biman Prasad said access to affordable housing is a major challenge for the low and middle income households in Fiji.

Prof Prasad said this has resulted in a sharp growth in informal settlements – With growing concerns of climate change and increased frequency of natural disasters, energy-efficient and climate resilient housing is an integral part of solving the housing issue in Fiji.

“The Government aims to increase the supply of affordable and climate-resilient housing with the vision to eradicate squatter and informal settlements in the next 10 years and would like to undertake the development of affordable housing units in the Central and Western Division through public private partnership project.”

Prof Prasad added that the Government will also be conducting road shows, followed by a pre-bid conference and site visit in Fiji.

Meanwhile, the successful bidder will execute a development agreement with the Authority to implement the Project.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
