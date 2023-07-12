Govt is reviewing Labour Mobility Program

The Fiji Government is currently reviewing the Labour Mobility Program.

Confirming this while speaking in support of the 2023-24 National Budget in Parliament, Employment Minister Agni Deo Singh said his Permanent Secretary has already commence work on identifying strategies to mitigate various complaints and issues from both employers and employees abroad and this come in various forms.

He said the team from his Ministry is working on a new framework and a meeting will soon take place with counterparts in Australia and New Zealand as the aim of the Government is to strength the program and eradicate issues pertaining to employees and employers.

Singh said the program plays a crucial role in the economic recovery efforts through remittances from all the Fijian workers abroad and under the bilateral arrangement with Australia and New Zealand, 4072 Fijians are currently employed in the two countries.