Monday, July 24, 2023
Govt to enhance Film production sector

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade Manoa Kamikamica says the film industry has emerged as a promising sector in Fiji and the Government intends to further enhance opportunities in the area of production.

Kamikamica said the MSME sector including cooperatives is also being harnessed as a major job creator as it accounts for about 19 per cent of Fiji’s Gross Domestic Product and has significant potential.

He said as the Government goes into its new financial year, it is vital that they develop an ecosystem to support the MSME’s and cooperatives and collaborate with the private sector and banks such as the FDB, BSP and also the Reserve Bank of Fiji.

“$30 million is being budgeted to enhance MSME’s across all the ministries that envelopes MSME funding. This excludes private sector support.”

He said new emerging industries such as medicinal cannabis for export only looks promising.

Kamikamica said nutraceuticals such as kava tablets and juices, Cosmetics, the cocoa industry, ginger, turmeric, Mahogany, and noni or commonly known as Kura Industry to name a few will be areas of focus.

He added, trade is the lifeblood of our economy and they will focus on traditional bilateral and multilateral trade opportunities that make sense for Fiji.

Ilaitia Ravuwai
Ilaitia Ravuwai
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
