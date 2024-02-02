Govt’s economic plans full of hot air: Koya

The FijiFirst Party has launched a scathing attack at Government’s inability to sustain Fiji’s economic growth.

The Party says the Coalition is forcing the Fijian people to shoulder its costly economic plan.

FFP Acting General Secretary Faiyaz Koya was responding to the Reserve Bank of Fiji’s forecast on the economy for 2024.

Speaking to FijiLive, Koya said this is an alarming trajectory for the country.

Koya said an example is the Government’s move to increase VAT to 15 per cent and the recent increase in Airport Departure Tax to $140 from $125 has seen Fiji become overpriced in the global tourism market.

The Acting General-Secretary said the ripple effect of these increases is lost, as the Government have been economical with the truth to the people of Fiji by saying that these increases are to pay off Fiji’s $9 billion debt.

“This has definitely not been the case.”

“We are seeing that the people of Fiji are unable to shoulder the burdens of this government’s economic plans… the increases have seen people spend less, and thus they have less to spend on investments.” Koya said.

The former Minister for Trade said the truth is that Fiji began a deceleration of our economy from being one of the top five fastest growing economies post-COVID back in 2022.

Koya accused the Government of not being innovative nor creative in their policies that has seen the rich get richer and the poor struggling to survive.

“There has been little to no expenditure on infrastructure, there has been little in the way of incentives to create more jobs, and all we have seen is an increase of approximately $1 billion in new debts placed on the nation without anything to show for it.”

Koya said the lack of serious confidence in the economy has left the country in a much debilitated state and the bottom line is that the Government has not created an environment that is investor friendly and one that looks after the people in a genuine and compassionate manner.