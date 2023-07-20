Grandstand sold out as ticket sales soar

Churchill Park’s main pavilion has been sold out ahead of the much anticipated Pacific Nations Cup clash between the FIJI Water Flying Fijians and Tonga this weekend.

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Adiministrator Simione Valenitabua confirmed that the ticket sales in the last 24 hours have been going out fast.

“The main pavilion as well as the blue grandstand have been sold out which shows the excitement from our fans who are looking forward to see their Flying Fijians play,” Valenitabua told FijiLive.

“We encourage all supporters especially our younger generation to come out in numbers to see your favourite stars in action.

“This will be their first and final game for our Flying Fijians to play here at home before the road continues towards the Rugby World Cup.

“Lets come out in numbers and support our team.”

Tickets can be bought at the Fiji Rugby Union headquarters in Suva and the Lautoka City Council head office.