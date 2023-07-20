Thursday, July 20, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Grandstand sold out as ticket sales soar

The Flying Fijians had a hot session at Churchill Park in Lautoka in preparation for their Pacific Nations Cup opener against Tonga on Saturday July 22.

Churchill Park’s main pavilion has been sold out ahead of the much anticipated Pacific Nations Cup clash between the FIJI Water Flying Fijians and Tonga this weekend.

Fiji Rugby Union Interim Adiministrator Simione Valenitabua confirmed that the ticket sales in the last 24 hours have been going out fast.

“The main pavilion as well as the blue grandstand have been sold out which shows the excitement from our fans who are looking forward to see their Flying Fijians play,” Valenitabua told FijiLive.

“We encourage all supporters especially our younger generation to come out in numbers to see your favourite stars in action.

“This will be their first and final game for our Flying Fijians to play here at home before the road continues towards the Rugby World Cup.

“Lets come out in numbers and support our team.”

Tickets can be bought at the Fiji Rugby Union headquarters in Suva and the Lautoka City Council head office.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

FRU receive major automotive vehicl...

The Fiji Rugby Union (FRU) has received six vehicles and truck boos...
Rugby

36-capped Nayacalevu ready to lead

Seasoned Flying Fijians outside centre Waisea Nayacalevu says he is...
News

$103m for higher education: MoE

Assistant Minister for Education Iliesa Vanawalu says that Governme...
News

TELS to be converted to bonds by Ju...

The Tertiary Scholarship and Loans Service says that all loan agree...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

FRU receive major automotive veh...

Rugby
The Fiji R...

36-capped Nayacalevu ready to le...

Rugby
Seasoned F...

$103m for higher education: MoE

News
Assistant ...

TELS to be converted to bonds by...

News
The Tertia...

Folau to miss Pacific Nations Cu...

Rugby
Ikale Tahi...

Five Fijians named in Wallabies ...

Rugby
Wallabies ...

Popular News

Government has nothing to fear: ...

News
The Fiji L...

Chua begins search for U16 footb...

Football
Digicel na...

Flying Fijians set date with san...

Rugby
The Fiji W...

We don’t have the fiscal s...

News
Prime Mini...

14-men Naitasiri edge Nadi at ho...

Rugby
14-men Nai...

Lovato to release ‘Revamped’ roc...

Entertainment
American s...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Gallery

Ikale Tahi Tonga arrival at Nadi Airport