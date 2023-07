Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi has rejoined his comrades in Nadi.

The Racing 92 flyer arrived earlier this week and had a light session yesterday.

Habosi is still nursing an injury received during the tale end of the Top 14 season.

Head Coach Simon Raiwalui earlier eluded that Habosi would not be available for selection in the Pacific Nations Cup opener against Tonga this weekend.