Habosi, Kamikamica star in Racing win

Flying Fijians winger Vinaya Habosi scored a brace of tries while flanker Kitione Kamikamica scored one as Racing 92 posted a huge 55-14 win over Aviron Bayonne in a French Top 14 match on Sunday.

Fly-half Finn Russell booted two early penalties to give Racing a 6-nil lead before Bayonne scored the opening try in the match through Guillaume Martocq which Camille Lopez converted in the 29th minute.

Racing 92 re-grouped and came back strong in the match with Habosi scoring their first try after he dummied his way under the post and Russell converted form a 13-7 lead at the break.

Errors in ball possession saw Bayonne give away more opportunities to Racing and they continued to score back to back tries through Gaël Fickou and full back Juan Imhoff.

Russell slotted both the conversions.

It was Pierre Huguet, who brought Bayonne back in the game and Lopez kicked the conversion but Racing dominated the rest of the 12 minutes in the match.

Kamikamica dived at the corner flag in the 72nd minute before Habosi scored his brace in the 76th minute.

Racing got their remaining tries from Fabien Sanconnie and Fickou while Lopez converted all four tries to seal the win.