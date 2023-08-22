Hansen reportedly joins Wallabies set-up

Tuesday, August 22, 2023
World Cup-winning All Blacks Coach Steve Hansen has joined the Wallabies in a short-term advisory role ahead of next month’s Rugby World Cup in France.

According to the Sydney Morning Herald, Hansen, who guided the All Blacks to their 2015 tournament win in England, accepted an invitation from Wallabies coach Eddie Jones.

A team spokesman told the Herald that Hansen would be part of the Wallabies set-up this week ahead of Sunday’s warm-up Test in Paris against World Cup hosts France.

Boasting the most wins of any All Blacks coach, Hansen is only expected to be with the Wallabies for a one-week stint on a volunteer, non-paid basis.

Jones and Hansen have had a long rivalry and squared off at the 2019 World Cup in Japan, when the Australian coached England to a 19-7 victory over New Zealand in the semi-finals. England lost to South Africa in the title decider.

The Australians have lost all four Tests since Jones took over as Wallabies coach this year.

Hansen has the most wins of any All Blacks coach, with 93 form the 107 Tests in which he was in charge.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
