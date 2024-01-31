Heavy rain alert upgraded to warning

The Heavy rain alert and flash flood alert which were previously in force for the Fiji group have now been upgraded to warnings.

An active trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the Fiji group.

The associated clouds and rain are expected to bring significant amount of rainfall over the country till later Friday.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding of low lying and flood prone areas with the

chance of river flooding.

Also, during this time of the year there is abundance of moisture in the environment and

with more heating, afternoon and evening thunderstorms risk is elevated.

Heavy rainfall can be experienced in a short duration of few hours.

Conditions are expected to ease from later Friday, but isolated heavy falls with

thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening may continue.