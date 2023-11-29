Heavy rain warning and flash floods: Weatherman

The Fiji Meteorological Service says a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the group.

A statement issued by the office says flash flooding in low-lying areas are likely in Suva, Nausori, Serua to Namosi including Navua, Tailevu, Naitasiri, Ra, Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, the Northern Division, Lau and Lomaiviti groups is expected until tomorrow.

Heavy rain and thunderstorms are expected over the eastern parts of Viti Levu [Serua-Namosi-Suva-Nausori-Naitasiri-Tailevu North-Rakiraki], Beqa, Vatulele, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands, Lau and Lomaiviti groups.

Also expect rain and thunderstorms in Southern Bua and Cakaudrove Provinces, Taveuni and nearby smaller islands.

Localised heavy rain may lead to flash flooding of low-lying areas.

The National Disaster Management Office is requesting people to take extra precautionary measures as heavy rain experienced in parts of Fiji has led to flooding of flood-prone and low-lying areas.

The NDMO pleads with drivers to exercise caution as heavy rain has led to reduced visibility on our roads.

Parents of Year 12 students are urged to adhere to advisories issued by the Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of their children.

The NDMO reiterates that the safety of every individual is always of paramount importance.