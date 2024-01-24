Heavy rain warning for most parts of Fiji

The heavy rain alert for the Western, Central and Eastern Divisions has now been upgraded to a warning while a heavy rain alert remains in force for the Northern Division.

According to the Nadi Weather Office, from later Wednesday through early Friday, most of the Fiji Group is likely to be affected by an active trough of low pressure that is forecasted to form to the west of the country and progressively travel east towards the Fiji Group.

Localised heavy falls may lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood-prone areas and there is also chance of river flooding.

With the current favourable environmental conditions over the Fiji Group, there is a high chance for isolated afternoon or evening thunderstorms.

High-intensity rainfall can be experienced in a short duration, which can lead to flash flooding in low-lying and flood- prone areas.