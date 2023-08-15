Tuesday, August 15, 2023
601 ad
Search here...

Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 season

Caption: stuff.co.nz

Former Fiji U20 rep Alex Hodgman has signed with the Queensland Reds for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The former All Black who will soon be eligible for the Wallabies and Fiji played four tests for New Zealand and looks forward to new beginnings in Australia.

“I’m looking forward to moving over to Australia with my family and starting new with the Reds,” he said in a statement

“Change is good but also comes with its challenges and that excites me.

“A new facility, new coach and a playing group that has been together for a while allows me to bring my experience and just be me.

“I’m blessed to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Hodgman holds links to Lagalevu Village in Nakasaleka, Kadavu.

Noa Biudole
Noa Biudole
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

Rugby

Labuschagne cops ban after Botitu h...

Japan openside flanker Pieter Labuschagne will miss the opening two...
News

4-member tribunal to investigate Ku...

Justice David Ashton-Lewis (Chairperson), Justice Filimone Jitoko, ...
News

Tribunal sworn in to investigate su...

Members of the Tribunal to investigate allegations of misbehavior a...
News

Induction workshop for EC Commissio...

Members of the newly appointed Electoral Commission are currently u...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Labuschagne cops ban after Botit...

Rugby
Japan open...

4-member tribunal to investigate...

News
Justice Da...

Tribunal sworn in to investigate...

News
Members of...

Induction workshop for EC Commis...

News
Members of...

EC briefs Minister on municipal ...

News
The Electo...

Deans semis will get tougher, sa...

Sports
Suva Gramm...

Popular News

PM invited to ESCAP meeting

News
The Under-...

Grammar upsets Cuvu to book semi...

Rugby
Suva Gramm...

Govt wants stronger collaboratio...

News
The Coalit...

Beating Nadi on its home turf wi...

2023 Battle of Giants
Navua Coac...

UEFA Foundation for children exe...

Football
The Union ...

Sugar sector needs a holistic ap...

News
The sugar ...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
Rugby

Labuschagne cops ban after Botitu hit