Hodgman joins Reds for 2024 season

Former Fiji U20 rep Alex Hodgman has signed with the Queensland Reds for the 2024 Super Rugby Pacific season.

The former All Black who will soon be eligible for the Wallabies and Fiji played four tests for New Zealand and looks forward to new beginnings in Australia.

“I’m looking forward to moving over to Australia with my family and starting new with the Reds,” he said in a statement

“Change is good but also comes with its challenges and that excites me.

“A new facility, new coach and a playing group that has been together for a while allows me to bring my experience and just be me.

“I’m blessed to be here and can’t wait to get started.”

Hodgman holds links to Lagalevu Village in Nakasaleka, Kadavu.