Hughes stars in Black Rams’ victory

Fiji-born former England backrower Nathan Hughes delivered a standout performance for the Black Rams, earning the Man of the Match title.

Hughes played a crucial role in the team’s 41-14 home victory over the Liners, marking their first win of the season in the Japanese League One competition today.

He made a significant impact with several big carries and demonstrated a punishing presence in defence, coupled with effective work at the breakdown.

His efforts culminated in scoring the opening try of the match, setting the tone for the Black Rams’ dominance.

In addition to his try, he was notably strong with the ball, making 8 carries for a total of 28 metres, beating 3 defenders, and managing 1 offload.

His physicality in the ruck also stood out, contributing to his team’s overall solid performance.