Sunday, January 7, 2024
601 ad
Search here...

Hughes stars in Black Rams’ victory

Fiji-born former England backrower Nathan Hughes delivered a standout performance for the Black Rams, earning the Man of the Match title.

Hughes played a crucial role in the team’s 41-14 home victory over the Liners, marking their first win of the season in the Japanese League One competition today.

He made a significant impact with several big carries and demonstrated a punishing presence in defence, coupled with effective work at the breakdown.

His efforts culminated in scoring the opening try of the match, setting the tone for the Black Rams’ dominance.

In addition to his try, he was notably strong with the ball, making 8 carries for a total of 28 metres, beating 3 defenders, and managing 1 offload.

His physicality in the ruck also stood out, contributing to his team’s overall solid performance.

Simran Chand
Simran Chand
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
spot_img

MORE FROM FIJILIVE

News

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Global...

17-year-old Ashlin Alveena Prasad is poised to make her mark on the...
Rugby

Dakuwaqa’s late try saves Sta...

Winger Peniasi Dakuwaqa scored a crucial late try for Stade Francai...
News

Boat operators told to comply with ...

The Fiji Police Force is calling on all boat operators to comply wi...
News

PM pays tribute to fallen iconic le...

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka has paid tribute to two of Fiji’s ic...
Fijilive Ad

trending

News

Latest News

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Glo...

News
17-year-ol...

Dakuwaqa’s late try saves ...

Rugby
Winger Pen...

Boat operators told to comply wi...

News
The Fiji P...

PM pays tribute to fallen iconic...

News
Prime Mini...

Post Fiji employee reported miss...

News
A 34-year-...

Night Swim makes big splash at t...

Entertainment
“Night Swi...

Popular News

Work commences on minimum wage r...

News
The Fiji G...

Inflation surge to new 5.8%: RBF...

News
The Reserv...

Droasese in Breakthrough Team of...

Rugby
Flying Fij...

Nigel Khan is new Suva coach

Football
Former Tai...

Avoid splashing water on vehicle...

News
The Land T...

Fiji has taken a turn for the wo...

News
Former Pri...

Follow us

© 1999 - 2023 Webmasters Limited. All Rights Reserved

error:
MORE STORIES
News

Nadi teen vies for Miss Asia Global title