Sunday, October 15, 2023
Hunger to win motivated Lautoka players

Lautoka coach Anginesh Prasad says the hunger to win and feature in the final of the 2023 Courts Inter District Championship motivated the players to thump Suva 4-1 in the second semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium last night.

“We didn’t want to repeat the BOG semifinal and the boys were hyped up and they were eager to win. When the boys had the eagerness to win and for us aiming to win the IDC, that really hyped the boys.”

“The team talked about how we want to attack in the second half of the extra spell and we managed to score three beautiful goals.”

He also mentioned the Blues made a minor change in their game plan in the extra time which was to play more attacking football in Suva’s half.

“The formula was simple; play as a team and stick to the game plan and whatever was discussed in the team talk. The way we were playing, don’t change anything and just keep possession.”

“We felt that Suva was going down so we thought to keep possession and switch to quick counter-attacking and that resulted in three goals to Lautoka.”

Lautoka will play neighbors Ba in the grand final at 3pm.

Romeka Romena
Romeka Romena
Journalist | news@fijilive.com
