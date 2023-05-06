Saturday, May 6, 2023
I am still here, I am okay, says Rabuka

Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka says he is fit and healthy to conduct his duties.

Rabuka, who is currently on a 10-day tour of Vanua Levu has brushed aside claims about his health status.

Some social media posts had stated that Rabuka had fallen ill and was airlifted to Viti Levu in the middle of the Northern tour.

“Well, I’m still here, I’m ok,” he said after commissioning an evacuation cente in Saolo village in Wainunu , Bua.

“Fake news had reported that I was supposed to be very ill and in life-support in hospital.”

He has urged Fijians not to believe in rumors and fake information and remain positive as we progress further as a nation.

Reginald Chandar
Reginald Chandar
Head of News & Sports | news@fijilive.com
